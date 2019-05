CAR CRASHES INTO BUILDING OF MORNINGSIDE LITTLE LEAGUE PARK

A CAR WHOSE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HER VEHICLE CRASHED THROUGH A FENCE AND INTO THE SIDE OF THE EQUIPMENT STORAGE BUILDING AT MORNINGSIDE LITTLE LEAGUE’S PULASKI PARK OVER THE WEEKEND.

KYLE BURTON, A BOARD MEMBER WITH MORNINGSIDE LITTLE LEAGUE, SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY BEFORE 6PM SUNDAY:

OC………DAMAGE TO THE BUILDING. :08

BOXES OF BASEBALLS AND OTHER EQUIPMENT WERE STREWN AROUND FROM THE IMPACT.

BURTON SAYS THE LEAGUE WILL HAVE TO STORE THE EQUIPMENT TO MAINTAIN THEIR FIELDS OFF SITE NOW:

OC………GO FROM THERE. :07

NO TEAMS WERE PRACTICING NEAR THE BUILDING AT THE TIME SO NO PLAYERS OR COACHES WERE INJURED.

A WITNESS SAYS THE FEMALE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE FLED THE SCENE.

FAMILY MEMBERS LATER ARRIVED AND TOLD BOARD MEMBERS THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN STOLEN.