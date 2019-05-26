TWO SHOT IN LE MARS ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Two store clerks were shot in an attempted robbery Sunday morning at the Le Mars Hy Vee gas station.

Le Mars Police Assistant Chief Justin Daale says the shooting occurred around 6a.m.:

OC……at this time. ;10

The two victims were taken to Floyd Valley Hospital and later airlifted to area hospitals for treatment.

Their names, ages and conditions have not being released.

Daale says they believe the suspect is a local resident.

OC……………..local here. :06

The Hy Vee gas station and restaurant is closed while police continue their investigation.

The main grocery store of the Le Mars Hy Vee is still open.

Tina Potthoff, Vice President of Communications with Hy-Vee issued this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with two of our employees who were injured this morning during an armed robbery at our convenience store. Both employees have been taken to the hospital – their names and conditions are not being released at this time. Like the rest of the Le Mars community, we are shocked and saddened by this news. Our convenience store will be closed today as police process the crime scene and gather more details about exactly what happened.”