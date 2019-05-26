SUSPECT IN LE MARS HY-VEE SHOOTING TAKES OWN LIFE

Two store clerks were wounded and the suspect is dead in an attempted robbery Sunday morning at the Le Mars Hy Vee gas station.

Le Mars Police Assistant Chief Justin Daale says the shooting occurred around 6a.m.:

OC……shot both clerks. :06

A tri-state man hunt then began for the suspect, whose identity was known to Le Mars Police.

Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says the body of that suspect was found about two hours after the shooting:

OC……..self inflicted gunshot wound. :11

The gunman’s identity has not been released.

The two victims were taken to Floyd Valley Hospital and later airlifted to area hospitals for treatment.

Their names, ages and conditions have not being released.