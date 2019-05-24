VANBERKUM CONTINUES RECOVERY FROM GUNSHOT INJURIES

South Sioux City Police Officer Brian VanBerkum is continuing to recover at home from a pair of gun shot wounds he suffered on May 11th.

VanBerkum was wounded in a confrontation with an armed suspect and was dismissed from the hospital on May 16th.

VanBerkum continues to go to the hospital for treatment, and says it will likely be several weeks before he returns to duty:

VanBerkum received a hero’s welcome as he left the hospital.

Medical personnel lined the hallway, fellow officers waiting outside and then he rode in a caravan of law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks back to South Sioux City led by the Iron Pigs motorcycle riders:

VanBerkum says he appreciates everyone’s support and assistance as he recovers from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County Attorney.