SCENIC PARK TO WELCOME KAYAKERS

Kayakers will be racing down the Missouri River on Saturday from Yankton to South Sioux City.

It’s the annual South Dakota Kayak Challenge.

The racers are expected to arrive at South Sioux City’s Scenic Park landing sometime in the afternoon on Saturday.

South Sioux park officials also say 135 camper spots are now open for travelers to enjoy at Scenic Park with most equipped with electric, water, sewer and cable connections.

Four cabins are also available for rent, along with tent sites.

The South Sioux City Scenic Park Aquaplex will also open this weekend and the boat ramp is set for river excursions.