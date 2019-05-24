BRAZIL THEMED TRAVELING EXHIBIT OPENS AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

Ten times more Africans were brought in bondage into Brazil than into the United States and the Northeast of Brazil has the largest population of those of African descent outside of Africa.

Those themes are part of a large exhibit that has just opened at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Curator Matt Anderson says the name of the exhibit is “Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints”:

Anderson says most people are not aware of the numbers of African slaves brought to Brazil compared to the United States:

There are three parts to the exhibition, “The Land & its People” presenting the complicated history of sugar plantations and African slavery in colonial Brazil.

“Expressions of Faith” exploring its historic African roots and its intersection with Roman Catholicism, and “Poetry, Celebration & Song” featuring literature on a string produced by singing poets who “sell” their songs in small chapbooks in markets and fairs.

The exhibit will be on display through mid-August and feature several special programs through its run.

Tuesday, June 25

Moro No Brasil Film Excerpts & Discussion

6:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum

Thursday, July 11

Tastes and Sounds of Brazil

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Blue Café, 1301 Pierce St.

Tuesday, July 23

The War of the Saints Book Discussion

6:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum

Thursday, August 8

Exhibit Tour with Matt Anderson

12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum