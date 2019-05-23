SOLDIER WOMAN SHOT IN HOME

A Soldier, Iowa woman is recovering from a gunshot wound she suffered after allegedly being shot by her husband.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office was called to 36813 State Highway 37, Tuesday afternoon.

EMS responders found 48 year old Jackie Krier suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Krier had been outside and when she attempted to re-enter the home, her husband, 49 year old Brian Krier, mistook her for a possible intruder.

Jackie Krier was transported by ambulance with serious injuries to Burgess Hospital, and later transferred to a Sioux City hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.