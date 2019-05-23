SIOUX CITY DIOCESE RESPONDS TO SNAP ABUSE LIST ALLEGATIONS

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux City has released a response to SNAP President Tim Lennon’s statements over the past two days saying the church needed to reveal names of nuns, deacons and other diocese employees who may have committed sexual abuse of children from their parishes.

Spokesperson Susan O’Brien says “The Diocese of Sioux City is committed to the protection of our youth and accountability for clergy and church leaders.

The diocesan independent review board has worked diligently to review all allegations of priests – including deacons and religious order priests – who have been credibly accused of abuse of a minor while serving in the Diocese of Sioux City.

Any allegation brought against a brother or nun is referred to their individual religious order for review and action.”

She says the Diocese takes accusations seriously and urges any person with information on a case of abuse to contact their local police department immediately, and then alert our victim’s assistance coordinator.

The Sioux City Diocese will continue to update our list as appropriate.