MEMORIAL RUN/WALK TO BENEFIT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK

Missouri River Runners are hosting the Ninth Annual Remembrance Run/Walk Friday at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

The annual Memorial Day weekend event honors past and present military members.

The first eight years of the event have had 2,717 participants logging over 14,105 miles.

They’ve helped raise over $66,005 for the development of Siouxland Freedom Park.

The event takes place from 6pm until 10pm Friday night.

Participation costs are $30.00 for adults and $10.00 for children under 18.