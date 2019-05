CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ALLEGEDLY ROBBING SOME LOCAL CONVENIENCE STORES OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS.

18-YEAR-OLD TROY ARMELL IS CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY AND ONGOING CRIMINAL CONDUCT.

ARMELL IS ALLEGED TO HAVE ROBBED THE CASEYS GENERAL STORE AT 4301 STONE AVENUE LAST NOVEMBER 6TH AND 29TH, THE CENTRAL MART AT 2501 FLOYD BOULEVARD ON NOVEMBER 24TH, AND WHITE OAK STATION AT 2626 COURT STREET ON JANUARY 23RD.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY ARMELL WAS ARMED WITH A GUN DURING THE ALLEGED ROBBERIES.

INVESTIGATORS FOUND PHOTO EVIDENCE ON ARMELL’S FACEBOOK PAGE SHOWING HIM DRESSED IN CLOTHING MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION OF THE ROBBER, AND HOLDING UP CASH AND A TEQUILA BOTTLE CONSISTENT WITH WHAT WAS STOLEN.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE ARMELL ADMITTED TO HIS GIRLFRIEND THAT HE COMMITTED THE ROBBERIES AND WAS HIGH ON DRUGS DURING THE ROBBERIES.

ARMELL IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $100,000 BOND.