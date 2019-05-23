CNOS Names the United Sports Academy’s Facility, the CNOS Fieldhouse

North Sioux City, SD: CNOS is excited to announce a newly established partnership with the United Sports Academy, a multi-sport training and competition facility. CNOS is the Naming Sponsor for the building that houses the United Sports Academy, which was previously known as the Argentina Gateway Building in North Sioux City. As a result of this partnership, the building will now be named the CNOS Fieldhouse.

CNOS and the United Sports Academy’s missions align nicely and allow for this to be an ideal partnership for the community. Both organizations strive to offer our community excellent opportunities for improved health & growth as individuals and as families.

The plans for the facility include hosting numerous tournaments and events as well as educational and mentorship opportunities for area youth and families. The United Sports Academy has already hosted several events in the CNOS Fieldhouse, and has a large youth basketball tournament scheduled for May 31 – June 2. Future plans for the CNOS Fieldhouse include a health and wellness facility which will offer performance training. The CNOS Fieldhouse name was chosen because the term “fieldhouse” encompasses all different types of sports and activities, which the United Sports Academy plans to host and offer.

CNOS, who continues to lead the region in Sports Medicine services, will house an athletic training room in the CNOS Fieldhouse to be used for large tournaments and event support. When an event calls for staff support, CNOS personnel will be made available for coverage.

“This partnership with the United Sports Academy allows CNOS to be part of the active lifestyles of families and student athletes, and we are honored to have the ability to make a positive impact on so many lives who will enjoy the benefits of this facility for years and years to come,” says Nolan Lubarski, CEO of CNOS. “CNOS believes in the future of our community and the healthcare market we serve, which includes communities in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. The footprint of our market and our mission align with those of the Academy.”

For more information, please contact Heidi Connelly with the United Sports Academy (712) 253-3008 or Suzi Gausman with CNOS (605) 217-2851.