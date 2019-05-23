BUCKLE UP FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND DRIVING

The Memorial Day Holiday weekend is beginning and the Iowa State Patrol wants motorists to be safe while driving.

Trooper John Farley says the Memorial Day weekend has been historically a bad weekend for traffic accidents:

OC………..of crashes. :19

Farley says the numbers from AAA indicate a lot of people will be out on the nation’s highways over the next few days:

OC……….interstate systems. :18

Farley says law enforcement officials are emphasizing all people to buckle up whenever they travel:

OC…….every trip. :16

The other letters in SIDE stand for Impairments, Distractions and Excessive speed.

Farley says those three things contribute to many crashes.

He hopes motorists will drive defensively and be aware of their surroundings and the other drivers on the road.