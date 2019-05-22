SIOUX CITY HOUSING TRUST HELPS WITH LOCAL HOME REPAIRS

A Sioux City couple received a new roof to their home thanks to the city’s Emergency Repair Program.

Gary and Eileen Franken live on Dodge Avenue and had ongoing problems with their leaky roof as winter approached last year.

Gary says they would not have been able to afford the $15,420 dollar replacement cost without the program from the Sioux City Housing Trust Fund:

City spokesperson Jill Wanderscheid says the program helps local residents in a variety of ways:

Councilman Dan Moore says the fund has been helping local residents for over a decade:

Funding for the project came from MRHD, the City Housing Trust Fund’s Iowa Finance Authority grant, the Sioux City Housing Trust Fund donation fund, and a City Community Development Block Grant.

Photos by Anne Westra