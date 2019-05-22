DELANEY PROPOSES CABINET LEVEL NATIONAL CYBER SECURITY POST

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney was in Sioux City Wednesday, holding a noon hour meet and greet with local supporters at Rebo’s on Historic 4th Street.

The former Maryland Congressman was the first Democrat to announce a run for the 2020 presidential nomination back in 2017.

One of Delaney’s proposals calls for the creation of a National Department of Cyber Security:

Delaney believes climate change is a big threat to the world, and proposes a plan to reduce carbon emissions and pass a carbon tax:

He says that would stimulate development of new technology that would help reach the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by over 90 percent by 2050.

Delaney also supports the renewable fuels standard and ethanol, and opposes President Trump giving waivers to big oil refineries:

Delaney planned to participate in an immigration forum in Storm Lake after leaving Sioux City.

He has visited all of Iowa’s 99 counties and spent Tuesday surveying flood damage in southwest Iowa.