THUNE HOPES NEW TRADE AGREEMENT WILL BE QUICKLY APPROVED

Republican U.S. Senator John Thune of South Dakota is the latest on Capitol Hill to urge passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Thune says the Trump administration’s recent announcement that it will remove U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico eliminates a major roadblock to passage of the measure:

OC……….retaliatory tariffs. :15

Senator Thune says the new trade agreement will provide a bib boost to the American economy:

OC…….this agreement. ;18

Thune says that along with adopted labor reforms in Mexico were two of the Democrats’ main objections to moving forward with the process.

He challenged Democrats to focus on that issue instead of how they lost the presidency in 2016:

OC…….American people. ;29

Thune says the mainstream Democratic party is being swallowed up by proposals from the radical fringe left.