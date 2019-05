MEETING ON FUTURE OF GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT SET FOR TONIGHT

A REMINDER THAT A PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON THE FUTURE OF SIOUX CITY’S GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT WILL BE HELD TONIGHT AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

DAKIN SCHULTZ OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS A STUDY IS UNDERWAY TO REPLACE AND MODERNIZE THE VIADUCT ALONG IT’S ENTIRE LENGTH FROM FAIRMONT STREET ON THE EDGE OF MORNINGSIDE TO VIRGINIA STREET NEAR THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

THE OPEN FORUM MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 5PM UNTIL 7PM.