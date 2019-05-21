MAHONEY SENTENCED TO UP TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for starting an apartment fire last year that eventually resulted in the death of a resident from that building.

52-year-old Robert Mahoney was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison for 1st Degree Arson and five years for involuntary manslaughter for starting the fire at the Central Apartments on February 4th of 2018.

Woodbury County District Judge Patrick Tott ordered the sentences to be served consecutively and that Mahoney must pay $150-thousand dollars restitution to the estate of the victim, 51-year-old Wanda Blake.

Blake died from her injuries on February 27th of 2018, five days after she was released from a hospital and placed in a care facility.

Mahoney told Judge Tott that he didn’t start the fire to damage property, but it was for his personal protection.

Mahoney had previously stated during his jury trial that he was suffering from delusions due to his use of meth and alcohol.

Mahoney told the judge that he was sorry for what had happened.

Judge Tott denied a motion for a new trial by Mahoney’s attorney before sentencing him.