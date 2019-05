Sioux City’s LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has hired a new executive director.

Rouleen Gartner takes over after serving the last 9 years as Executive Director of the Northwood’s Children’s Museum in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

Gartner has 18 total years of Children’s Museum expertise.

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum will host an open house to welcome Gartner to the community on Monday, June 3rd from 4:30-6:30 pm.