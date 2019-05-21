FEMA OPENS HELP CENTER FOR FLOOD VICTIMS AT HOME DEPOT

Area residents who are still recovering from spring floods and storms may still receive help in applying for assistance.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has opened a kiosk in the front lobby of the Sioux City Home Depot from now through Saturday.

Rossyveth Rey-Berrios of FEMA says they are there to help residents whose homes were damaged between March 12 and May 16:

FEMA also has free reference booklets in English and Spanish on mold and mildew clean-up as well as protecting your home from future flood damage.

The FEMA specialists will be available at the Home Depot from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday at 415 Cunningham Drive.