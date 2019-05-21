CENTRAL BANK PROVIDES GRANT FOR LOW INCOME HOUSING & CREDIT PROGRAM

The Center For Siouxland and the Sioux City Housing Authority’s Family Self Sufficiency Program have received a financial boost from a local bank.

Central Bank presented a check for $1500 to those agencies to provide free credit reports to individuals and families who participate in the self sufficiency program.

Amy Tooley of the Housing Authority says 75 families are receiving assistance from the program:

Lori Scott helps the clients manage their debt at Center For Siouxland:

The program is an employment and savings incentive program for low-income families that have Housing Choice Vouchers.