SIGN UP NOW FOR THE 23RD ANNUAL RIVER-CADE KIDS FISHING DERBY

THE FISH ARE SURE TO BE BITING AT BACON CREEK PARK ON JUNE 1ST.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THAT’S WHEN THE 23RD ANNUAL RIVER-CADE FISHING DERBY WILL TAKE PLACE:

OVER 9000 KIDS HAVE PARTICIPATED IN THE FISHING DERBY IN THE PAST 22 YEARS.

FOR MANY OF THOSE PARTICIPANTS, IT WAS THEIR FIRST TIME THEY EVER WENT FISHING:

CLAEYS SAYS BESIDES CATCHING FISH, THE PARTICIPANTS HAVE A CHANCE TO TAKE HOME ANOTHER GREAT PRIZE:

CLAEYS SAYS AROUND 200 SLOTS ARE LEFT FOR THE DERBY.

A FEW MORE VOLUNTEERS COULD BE USED TO HELP THE KIDS WITH THEIR FISHING ALSO.

IT TAKES PLACE DURING IOWA’S FREE FISHING WEEKEND.

YOU MAY CONTACT THE RIVER-CADE OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION.