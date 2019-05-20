MATISYAHU TO HEADLINE ABE STAGE AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK

Local music fans are waiting to hear who will be performing this July 4th weekend at the annual Saturday in the Park music festival.

Concert promoter Dave Bernstein released a statement on Facebook saying this has been particularly challenging and one of the most difficult booking years ever, primarily centered around the date of the festival and artists plans to either take that time off or travel to Europe.

The Abe Stage Lineup has been announced though, with Matisyahu headlining that Grandview Park venue.

Also performing are Snow Tha Product, TruFeelz, Arson City and other acts including an opening performance by musicians from the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

Bernstein says he hopes to announce the full Saturday in the Park line up very soon.

ABE STAGE LINEUP

Matisyahu

Snow Tha Product

TruFeelz

Arson City

Artificial Stars

Brady Raps / Psychedelic Sidekick

Gallivant

Winter Wayfarer

The Sioux City Conservatory Of Music