Once again this summer kids will be able to ride Sioux City Transit buses for free.

Transit Supervisor Rick Scott says it’s the 13th year for the “Kids Ride Free” program during the summer months of June, July, and August:

OC………Morningside branch library. :15

Students ages 5 through 18 may have unlimited rides on the city transit buses for free Monday through Saturday between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A student or a parent must show the driver their Kids Ride Free Pass.