ERNST SUPPORTS TRUMP’S APPROACH TO CHINA ON TRADE

Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Trump has taken the right approach in trade talks with China.

Ernst and Trump spoke by phone shortly after Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.

Ernst says after many months of negotiations, it’s time for a deal that will address China’s theft of intellectual property and other bad trade practices.

On Friday, President Trump lifted tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico.

Leaders in the two countries hailed the move as a step toward ratification of the deal that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Ernst is predicting the “U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement” will easily win passage in the U.S. Senate.

