DE BLASIO BRINGS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO IOWA

New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio was in Iowa Friday, one day after launching his Democratic presidential campaign:

De Blasio spoke at a pair of events in Sioux City Friday evening.

Earlier in the day he told reporters in Des Moines that in a crowded field of two dozen Democrats running for president, he’ll be able draw attention to his record in America’s largest city.

DeBlasio says he plans to talk ‘bluntly’ about Republican President Donald Trump:

De Blasio, who is 58 years old, has been New York City’s major since 2014.

