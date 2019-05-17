PROSECUTION FILES CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN TRAN WALKER TRIAL

The prosecution has filed its closing arguments in the double murder bench trial of 19-year-old Tran Walker of Sioux City.

Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell filed his brief on Wednesday.

Walker’s defense now has ten days to respond with their closing statements.

Walker is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and a mutual acquaintance, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. in January of 2018.

Judge Tod Deck will render a verdict in the case.