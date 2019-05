MYSTERY STILL SURROUNDS THE “GODDESS OF THE GRAPES”

THE STAFF OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER HAVE NOT DECIDED YET WHERE TO PLACE A TWICE STOLEN SCULPTURE THAT WAS RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY LAST MONTH.

THE “GODDESS OF THE GRAPES” WENT MISSING IN AUGUST OF 2017 AFTER SOMEBODY BROKE IT OFF ITS PEDESTAL ON 4TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

ART CENTER CURATOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS THAT WAS THE SECOND TIME THAT “THE GODDESS OF THE GRAPES” WAS TAKEN BY SOMEONE.

HE SAYS THE SCULPTURE STILL NEEDS TO BE REPAIRED:

OC……..AFTER THAT. :20

THE 18 INCH HIGH SCULPTURE OF A WOMAN HOLDING GRAPES AND REACHING TO THE SKY WAS FOUND IN A DES MOINES GARAGE LAST DECEMBER.

THE PERSON THAT FOUND IT REALIZED IT WAS STOLEN AND HAD IT BROUGHT TO WATERLOO’S GROUT MUSEUM WHERE BEHRENS RETRIEVED IT.

NOBODY WAS EVER CHARGED IN THE THEFT AND BEHRENS SAYS HE’S JUST HAPPY TO HAVE THE ARTWORK BACK IN SIOUX CITY:

OC………WORKED OUT. :19

THE SCULPTURE WAS FIRST STOLEN AND QUICKLY RECOVERED IN 2015.

BEHRENS SAYS FUNDING FOR REPAIRS STILL NEEDS TO BE SECURED, AND WHEN THE ARTWORK IS PLACED BACK ON DISPLAY, IT WILL BE IN A MORE SECURE AREA.