DESOTO WILDLIFE REFUGE RE-OPENS NEAR MISSOURI VALLEY

A popular wildlife area in western Iowa has re-opened after being forced to close due to flooding two months ago.

The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge closed in mid-March when the Missouri River levels rose past flood stage.

Park Ranger Peter Rea (RAY) says a maintenance team from DeSoto and other nearby refuges repaired two sections of paved road that the floodwaters washed out.

Rea says the flooding has brought some animals to parts of the refuge where they normally wouldn’t venture.

They even had a sighting of a blue heron, which is typically found in the Southeastern U-S.

Though the refuge is now open to the public, the boat ramps are closed and some hiking trails are still partially flooded.

The refuge is located near Missouri Valley.

