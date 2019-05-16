MRHD AWARDS OVER $350,000 IN SPRING GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development has awarded grants to 31 non-profit organizations and governmental entities totaling $351,946.

The grants, ranging from $1,500 to $15,000, are the result of MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve in Woodbury County.

Thursday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to more than $37 million since 1994.

Spring Grants were awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education.

Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism: $51,595

• Pierson Library Friends, Inc. $13,415;

Remodeling

• Friends of Lewis & Clark Bicentennial $1,500;

Tourism Printed Materials

• Quimby Fire Department $10,181;

Thermal Imaging Camera

• City of Anthon $15,000;

New ADA Picnic Tables

• Floyd Slowpitch Softball $11,499;

Sun Sails, Play Equipment, Heaters

Human Services, Health Services: $139,205

• Hospice of Siouxland $5,000;

CPR Equipment

• City of Correctionville $15,000;

Stryker Power Cot

• Lutheran Services of Iowa $11,650;

Laptop computers/IPads

• Friends of the Animal Shelter $10,100;

Cages for Trailer

• Department of Correctional Services $5,000;

AED Units with Cases

• MID-STEP Services $15,000;

Recumbent Tub and Lift

• Sgt. Bluff Community Garden $3,600;

Front End Loader

• Goodwill of the Great Plains $6,960;

Integrated Day Service Equipment

• Iowa Legal Aid $15,000;

Upgrade Technology

• Youth Sports Foundation $7,650;

Equipment, Coaches’ Training

• Opportunities Unlimited, $15,000;

Dynavision D@ Visual Stimuli

• Sioux City CSD-Nurses $14,245;

Vision Screener

• Friends of the Sioux City Police Department $15,000;

Thermo Imaging & Night Vision

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious: $71,888

• Sgt. Bluff Helping Hands Pantry $15,000;

Walk-in Freezer

• Sgt. Bluff Community United Methodist Church $15,000;

ADA Accessibility Improvement

• New Hope Community Church $14,932;

Audio & Visual Equipment

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland $15,000;

Renovation & Technology

• Westminster Presbyterian Church $3,000;

Neighborhood Food Pantry

• One Siouxland Community Foundation $8,956;

Art Exhibit

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $50,765

• The Green Valley Floyd Golf Corporation $15,000;

Purchase 150 Trees

• Tri-state Revolution Soccer Club $10,765;

Automatic Lawn Mowers

• Siouxland Institute of Film $10,000;

Event Performance Equipment

• City of Pierson $15,000

Outdoor Wellness Area

Education: $38,493

• Girls Inc. of Sioux City $15,000;

Security Cameras

• Sgt. Bluff-Luton CSD $15,000;

Vernier Probes & Sensors

• Briar Cliff University $8,493;

Outdoor Classroom