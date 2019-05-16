MONONA COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Monona County man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison.

48-year-old Gary Gibbs of Soldier, Iowa received the prison term after pleading guilty last November 13th to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Gibbs was previously convicted of four felony drug offenses in Nebraska and admitted that from January 2017 through February 2018, he and others were involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than 500 grams of meth.

He further admitted to obtaining methamphetamine from sources in Omaha, Nebraska to sell in the Monona County area.

Gibbs is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.