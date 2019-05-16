DE BLASIO TO BRING PRESIDENTIAL; CAMPAIGN TO SIOUX CITY

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is running for president.

The Democrat announced his bid with a video released by his campaign early Thursday morning.

OC…….working people first. :05

De Blasio will immediately hit the campaign trail, and plans to speak in Sioux City to the Woodbury County Democratic Party’s Truman Club at 7pm Friday.

The event will take place at 310 Virginia Street.

De Blasio says he believes his message of fighting financial inequality will resonate with everyday Americans:

OC……..wrong hands. ;06

The 58-year-old could face obstacles in distinguishing himself in a field crowded with 23 other Democrats.