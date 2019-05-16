Briar Cliff University has their new Athletic Director

Briar Cliff University is pleased to announce the hiring of new athletic director Nic Scandrett.

Scandrett comes to Briar Cliff from College of Lake County in Grayslake, IL, where he oversaw 12 scholarship intercollegiate athletics programs and all athletic and physical education facilities as the Director of Athletics and Physical Activities. During his tenure, the program experienced success academically and athletically with the 2018 fall season yielding one conference title, two second place finishes, a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Regional Championship, two national tournament berths, four conference players of the year and two coach of the year awards. Additionally, the program earned four conference titles in the 2017-18 season and saw significant growth in the number of academic all-conference honorees. Under Scandrett’s leadership, the program also saw improvement in academic performance from student-athletes evidenced by a significant increase in GPA in the 2018 fall semester.

“Briar Cliff University is blessed with incredible student-athletes who strive for success on and off the court and field,” said President Rachelle Karstens. “Nic Scandrett has a proven track record of success academically and athletically with students, and we’re excited for him to become part of our Briar Cliff family.”

Prior to his position at College of Lake County, Scandrett served at the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association, Iowa Sports Foundation and Gilbert Community School District. He has received considerable training relating to Title IX including as a Title IX coordinator and investigator training. Scandrett earned his Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance from Iowa State University and his Master of Business Leadership from William Penn University.