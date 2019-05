A special investigation by the state auditor’s office has identified nearly 75-thousand dollars worth of improper transactions by the former city clerk in the Plymouth County town of Westfield.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

OC……….soc :43

Copies of the auditor’s report have been forwarded to the Plymouth County Sheriff and County Attorney as well as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the state attorney general.

Westfield is a community of about 130 residents.