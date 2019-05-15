THURSTON COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON METH CHARGES

A Thurston County man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 36-year-old Easton Harlan was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Harlan was also sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment concurrent to the possession charge for violating his supervised release on an earlier case.

Prosecutors say Harlan was living on the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and was found in possession of approximately thirteen grams of methamphetamine.

He was previously convicted of a prior crime of violence and a prior controlled substance offense.