SGT. FLOYD RIVERBOAT CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY

THE STAFF AT SIOUX CITY’S SGT. FLOYD RIVERBOAT MUSEUM WAS SERVING UP CAKE AND PUNCH ON THE RIVERFRONT WEDNESDAY.

RIVERBOAT MANAGER CHRISTINE DEKKER SAYS IT WAS TO MARK THE 30TH YEAR OF THE BOAT COMING TO SIOUX CITY TO SERVE AS A WELCOME CENTER ALONG THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT:

DEKKER SAYS MANY VISITORS TRAVELING ON INTERSTATE 29 STOP AT THE RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER AREA AND ENJOY THE EXHIBITS AND INFORMATION ON OUR LOCAL HISTORY:

THERE IS A LIFE LIKE REPLICA OF SGT. CHARLES FLOYD, THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION TO DIE ON THAT JOURNEY.

THE WELCOME CENTER IS LOCATED OFF THE END OF THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD I-29 EXIT.