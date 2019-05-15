ORANGE CITY TULIPS IN BLOOM FOR 79TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL

The 79th annual Orange City Tulip Festival begins Thursday.

Mike Hoffman, Executive Director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce, says the tulips are expected to be in full bloom:

Hoffman explains how the annual festival got its start:

Many of the townsfolk can be seen dressed in traditional costumes as they celebrate their Dutch heritage.

Part of that tradition is the wearing of wooden shoes:

Of course, the Orange City Tulip Festival wouldn’t be complete without the traditional street scrubbing followed by the twice daily parades.

The street scrubbing starts at 1:00 p.m. each day, with the parade to follow, and the evening parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

The Tulip Festival runs through Saturday.

Photos by Dennis Morrice