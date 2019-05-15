Home Local News ORANGE CITY TULIPS IN BLOOM FOR 79TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL

ORANGE CITY TULIPS IN BLOOM FOR 79TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL

By
Woody Gottburg
-
80
0
The 79th annual Orange City Tulip Festival begins Thursday.
Mike Hoffman, Executive Director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce, says the tulips are expected to be in full bloom:

Hoffman explains how the annual festival got its start:

Many of the townsfolk can be seen dressed in traditional costumes as they celebrate their Dutch heritage.

Part of that tradition is the wearing of wooden shoes:

Of course, the Orange City Tulip Festival wouldn’t be complete without the traditional street scrubbing followed by the twice daily parades.

The street scrubbing starts at 1:00 p.m. each day, with the parade to follow, and the evening parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

The Tulip Festival runs through Saturday.

Photos by Dennis Morrice

