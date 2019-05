GLEESON ANNOUNCES MILLION DOLLAR ENDOWMENT FOR SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY

A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN IS CELEBRATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS FAMILY’S COMPANY BY MAKING A MAJOR ENDOWMENT TO THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND.

JOHN GLEESON MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT A LUNCHEON FOR THE W.A. KLINGER COMPANIES AT THE DELTA HOTEL:

OC……..FOUNDATION ENDOWED FUND. :18

GLEESON’S GRANDFATHER AND FATHER EACH PREVIOUSLY CHAIRED A UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN AND JOHN AND HIS WIFE KAREN HEADED THE 2013 FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN.

HE WANTS THE ENDOWMENT TO GROW AND SUPPORT THE AGENCIES AND THEIR PROGRAMS THAT SERVE SIOUXLAND:

OC……..FROM US. :21

SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY DIRECTOR HEATHER HENNINGS SAYS THE ENDOWMENT IS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT DONATION THE LOCAL AGENCY HAS EVER RECEIVED:

OC………OUR COMMUNITY FOREVER. ;16

UNITED WAY AGENCY DIRECTORS ART SILVA OF THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FITZ GRANT OF THE SANFORD CENTER CALLED GLEESON’S GIFT INSPIRING:

OC………YOUTH HERE IN SIOUXLAND. ;20

GLEESON’S GREAT GRANDFATHER, W.A. KLINGER, STARTED A CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IN 1919 AND BUILT WHAT IS NOW THE BENSON BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY AS HIS FIRST PROJECT.