FORMER NORTH SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER CHARGED IN DEATH OF RESIDENT’S PET CAT

A former North Sioux City Police officer has been dismissed from the department and charged in the shooting death of at least one cat in that city.

Derek McIntosh has been charged by the Union County State’s Attorney with one misdemeanor count of Intentionally Killing an Animal Belonging to Another Person.

An investigation began after some North Sioux City residents complained that their pet cats were missing and an animal trap had been stolen from a home.

That investigation led to the McCook cemetery in North Sioux City.

Court documents state that McIntosh told another North Sioux Police officer that he had shot at least one cat that he had taken to the cemetery.

A search led to the discovery of two dead cats and purple latex gloves similar to those used by North Sioux City officers.

North Sioux City Administrator Ted Cherry confirmed that McIntosh was no longer employed by the city, but said he could not comment on the police investigation.