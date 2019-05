SOUTH SIOUX POLICE TO IMPLEMENT BODY CAMERAS AND CARRY NARCAN

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM THEIR CITY COUNCIL ON POLICIES TO USE BODY CAMERAS ON DUTY AND ALSO TO UTILIZE NARCAN WHEN NEEDED FOR OPIOID DRUG OVERDOSE CASES.

POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE BODY CAMERAS HAVE BEEN GRADUALLY PUT INTO USE TO COMPLIMENT THE USE OF IN-CAR CAMERAS:

OC……CAN BE DAUNTING. :17

THE STATE OF NEBRASKA REQUIRES POLICE DEPARTMENTS USING BODY CAMERAS TO HAVE SPECIFIC POLICIES FOR THEIR USE.

THOSE HAVE BEEN DEVELOPED OVER THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS AND ARE WHAT THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED MONDAY NIGHT.

OC…….WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. :20

THE OTHER MATTER INVOLVES THE USE OF NARCAN NASAL SPRAY WHEN THE SYMPTOMS OF THE SUBJECT ARE THOSE OF AN OPIOID OVERDOSE.

CHIEF MAHON SAYS THE NARCAN WILL ALSO PROTECT HIS OFFICERS IF THEY BECOME ILL FROM CONTACT WITH SUBSTANCES LIKE FENTANYL, WHICH IS POTENTIALLY DEADLY:

OC……….WE CAN DO SO. ;22

MAHON SAYS THE DEPARTMENT IS DOING THE SAME THING WITH TOURNIQUETS, TRAINING TO TEACH EACH OFFICER HOW TO STOP THE BLEEDING IN CERTAIN INJURY CASES.