REYNOLDS SIGNS SPORTS BETTING BILL, IRGC TO OVERSEE IMPLEMENTATION

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the bill into law legalizing betting on college and professional sports.

If you are at least 21 years old you will be able to place a sports bets at any of the state’s 19 casinos or online if you go to a casino and register in person for that option.

The bill also makes it legal to bet and win at fantasy sports websites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will now take over as Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko says they prepare the rules to carry out the law.

He says they can get started on the issue right away, and that there will be a second track following the emergency rule process:

Ohorilko says the commission staff have been preparing for this possibility since the 2018 U-S Supreme Court ruling that legalized sports betting in all states.