HARD ROCK CASINO HOPES TO START SPORTS BETTING BY END OF SUMMER

NOW THAT GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED THE BILL TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING IN THE STATE, IOWA’S CASINOS ARE PREPARING TO IMPLEMENT SPORTS BETTING THROUGH THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION.

MIKE ADAMS, MARKETING DIRECTOR OF SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO, SAYS THEY ARE FINALIZING PLANS TO ADD SPORTS BETTING AT THEIR FACILITY WITH A THIRD PARTY VENDOR:

OC……………GAMING COMMISSION. :20

SPORTS BETTING IS LIMITED TO THOSE 21 AND OLDER.

ADAMS SAYS THE IRGC MUST FINALIZE THE REST OF THE RULES BEFORE THE CASINO CAN BEGIN SPORTS BETTING.

THEY ALSO WILL HAVE A DESIGNATED AREA IN THE CASINO TO DO THAT TYPE OF BETTING:

OC……..GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT. ;18

THE IRGC WOULD HAVE TO APPROVE ANY PHYSICAL CHANGES TO THE CASINO PROPERTY.

ADAMS SAYS THEY ALSO PAID A VISIT TO THE ATLANTIC CITY HARD ROCK TO SEE WHAT THEIR SPORTS BETTING VENUE WAS LIKE.