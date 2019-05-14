GRASSLEY HOPES TRADE WAR WITH CHINA CAN BE RESOLVED QUICKLY

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says farmers will be among the first to feel the effects from America’s trade war with China.

After President Trump raised tariffs last week on some 200-billion dollars worth of Chinese goods, China retaliated Monday with 60-billion dollars in new tariffs on U-S products.

Grassley says the moves intensify the “urgency” of reaching an agreement as soon as possible to end this trade war.

Grassley says both nations will suffer under the escalating barriers to trade.

Last year, the federal government offered payments to farmers to help offset the damage done by retaliatory tariffs and the White House is already promising another bailout to compensate for this latest round.

Grassley says Americans understand the need to hold China accountable, but they also need to know that the administration understands the economic pain they would feel in a prolonged trade war.

Grassley, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, is also calling on Trump to abandon tariffs he imposed on steel and aluminum, which is hurting progress in passing the U-S-Mexico-Canada Agreement to replace NAFTA.

