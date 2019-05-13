SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN SHOOTING OF SOUTH SIOUX POLICE OFFICER

The Dakota County Attorney has released more details about a shooting in South Sioux City early Saturday morning that wounded a South Sioux Police Officer and resulted in the death of the suspect.

Officer Brian Van Berkum was shot in the abdomen and leg by the armed suspect, 25-year-old Luis Quinones Rosa, shortly after 2am Saturday at Los Amigos, at 1313 Dakota Avenue.

Van Berkum had responded to a report of an individual with a gun at that location and when he made contact with Quinones Rosa, the suspect opened fire.

Van Berkum returned fire and shot Quinones Rosa in the leg.

Other responding officers located the suspect a short time later, unresponsive in a car with a .357 magnum handgun in his possession.

Quinones Rosa was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injury.

The Dakota County Attorney says the suspect had his femoral artery severed by the returned fire and suffered extensive blood loss.

VanBerkum underwent surgery Saturday and is recovering from his injuries.

Photo by South Sioux Police