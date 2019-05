REMEMBERING LOCAL FALLEN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

THIS IS LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL WEEK.

SIOUX CITY POLICE, THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND OTHER AGENCIES PAID TRIBUTE MONDAY TO MEMBERS OF OUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY WHO HAVE GIVEN THEIR LIVES IN THE LINE OF DUTY.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER PAID TRIBUTE TO THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY OFFICER WHO WAS WOUNDED IN THE LINE OF DUTY ON SATURDAY:

OC………POLICE DEPARTMENT. :18

RETIRED SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF JOE FRISBIE WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR THE CEREMONY.

FRISBIE SERVED WITH SEVERAL OF THE OFFICERS WHOSE NAMES ARE ENGRAVED ON THE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL:

OC……STILL TALK ABOUT HIM. :30.

FRISBIE ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE TOLL TAKEN ON THE FAMILIES OF FALLEN OFFICERS:

OC………….AND COMPANIONSHIP. :16

FRISBIE SERVED FOR 42 YEARS ON THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, THE LAST 12 AS CHIEF.

THE CEREMONY WAS HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS AT CITY HALL.