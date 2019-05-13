IOWA GOP 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES TALK OF FAITH & FREEDOM

Congressman Steve King and three Republicans who’re planning to challenge the 4th District Representative in next year’s G-O-P primary spoke to a gathering of Christian conservatives Saturday night.

King, who spoke last, was cheered when he started and many in the crowd gave him a standing ovation as he concluded with this.

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for his campaign against King, but Feenstra did not mention the congressman during his remarks at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition gathering.

Feenstra talked about his own faith instead.

Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor mentioned King’s narrow three-percent win in 2018 and said keeping the fourth district in G-O-P hands was crucial if Republicans are to win back the U.S. House in 2020.

The other Republican planning to challenge King is Bret Richards, the former mayor of Irwin.

King, who will be seeking his 10th term in the House next year, told the crowd the party’s “hierarchy” has targeted him.

This was the first time all four candidates — including King — shared the same stage.

Radio Iowa