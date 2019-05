HORNICK RECOVERY EFFORTS CONTINUE FROM SPRING FLOODING

IT’S BEEN NEARLY TWO MONTHS SINCE THE WOODBURY COUNTY TOWN OF HORNICK WAS SUBMERGED BY FLOODWATERS, CAUSING RESIDENTS TO EVACUATE AND DAMAGING THE TOWN’S HOMES AND BUSINESSES.

MAYOR SCOTT MITCHELL SAYS CLEAN UP AND REBUILDING EFFORTS ARE CONTINUING:

MAYOR MITCHELL SAYS THE TOWN IS ALSO LOOKING TO IMPROVE INFRASTRUCTURE TO PREVENT FLOODING OF THAT MAGNITUDE IN THE FUTURE:

MITCHELL WAS HONORED MONDAY AT THE CITIZEN OF THE YEAR BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.