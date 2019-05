SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING TWO STATE PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT SATURDAY NIGHT THAT STARTED IN NEBRASKA AND ENDED NEAR THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN AROUND 11:40PM WHEN DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP.

THE CAR SPED OFF WEST ON NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 20 AT SPEEDS EXCEEDING 100 MILES.

THE VEHICLE, WHICH WAS REPORTEDLY STOLEN, ENTERED IOWA WITH AUTHORITIES CONTINUING THEIR PURSUIT, AND EVENTUALLY ENDED UP ON GORDON DRIVE IN MORNINGSIDE.

THE CAR TWICE RAN OVER SPIKE STRIPS SHREDDING TIRES DOWN TO THE RIMS WITH THE VEHICLE CRASHING AT PEARL STREET AND GORDON DRIVE.

37-YEAR-OLD TIRELL WABASHAW IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, SECOND DEGREE THEFT, OWI AND NUMEROUS TRAFFIC RELATED OFFENSES.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $12,200 BOND.