OFFICER & SUSPECT INJURED IN OVERNIGHT SHOOTING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

An officer involved shooting early Saturday in South Sioux City resulted in an officer and the suspect sustaining injuries.

South Sioux City Police say the incident happened at 2:08 an at Los Amigos, located at 1313 Dakota Avenue.

Police say a person at that location reported seeing an individual with a firearm.

A responding South Sioux City Police Officer made contact with a male outside of the business and shots were fired.

The South Sioux City Officer and the male suspect both sustained injuries and were transported to a Sioux City hospital.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

The Nebraska State Patrol has been called in to investigate.

Photo courtesy South Sioux City Police