VERMILLION MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

Two South Dakota men have been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl from Minnesota.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 37-year-old Dean Bourn of Vermillion and 28-year-old Stuart Siecke, of Worthing obtained the narcotic from co-conspirators in Minneapolis for distribution in South Dakota.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug much more powerful than heroin.

Bourn was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison,

Siecke to seven years and three months.

The two men pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy in February.