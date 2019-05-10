U.S. HOUSE APPROVES FLOOD AID FOR MIDWEST

The U.S. House has passed legislation that contains funding for communities throughout the Midwest that have been affected by severe flooding.

The legislation passed the House Friday on a vote of 257-150.

Iowa Congressman Steve King voted in favor of the measure and spoke about the need for the help on the house floor:

Nebraska congressman Adrian Smith voted in favor of the measure and says he is happy the measure covers losses of stored grain:

Smith says he realizes the bill is not perfect.

King says he encourages the Senate to work just as quickly to produce a final bill that the President will not hesitate to sign into law.

